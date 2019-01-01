CD International Enterprises Inc is the United States based company that sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. The company also provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese businesses. It operates in two identifiable segments - Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment is engaged in sources and distribution of industrial commodities from North and South America for ultimate distribution in China. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to the United States public companies that operate primarily in China.