There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
CD International Enterprises Inc is the United States based company that sources and distributes industrial products in China and the Americas. The company also provides business and management consulting services to public and private American and Chinese businesses. It operates in two identifiable segments - Trading and Consulting. The Trading segment is engaged in sources and distribution of industrial commodities from North and South America for ultimate distribution in China. The Consulting segment provides business and management consulting services to the United States public companies that operate primarily in China.

CD Intl Enterprises Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CD Intl Enterprises (CDIIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CD Intl Enterprises (OTCEM: CDIIQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CD Intl Enterprises's (CDIIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CD Intl Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for CD Intl Enterprises (CDIIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CD Intl Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for CD Intl Enterprises (CDIIQ)?

A

The stock price for CD Intl Enterprises (OTCEM: CDIIQ) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Oct 19 2021 18:30:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CD Intl Enterprises (CDIIQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CD Intl Enterprises.

Q

When is CD Intl Enterprises (OTCEM:CDIIQ) reporting earnings?

A

CD Intl Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CD Intl Enterprises (CDIIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CD Intl Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does CD Intl Enterprises (CDIIQ) operate in?

A

CD Intl Enterprises is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.