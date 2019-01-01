|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Centennial Resource Dev’s space includes: Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI).
The latest price target for Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) was reported by Keybanc on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CDEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.88% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) is $7.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Centennial Resource Dev.
Centennial Resource Dev’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Centennial Resource Dev.
Centennial Resource Dev is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.