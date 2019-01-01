QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/7.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.26 - 8.73
Mkt Cap
2.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
284.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Centennial Resource Development Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. Its assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico. The firm generates revenue from the sale of oil and natural gas. Geographically, the company operates in the United States of America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.290

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV291.220M

Centennial Resource Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Centennial Resource Dev's (CDEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) was reported by Keybanc on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CDEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.88% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV)?

A

The stock price for Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) is $7.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Centennial Resource Dev.

Q

When is Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) reporting earnings?

A

Centennial Resource Dev’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centennial Resource Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Centennial Resource Dev (CDEV) operate in?

A

Centennial Resource Dev is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.