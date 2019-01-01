Centennial Resource Development Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. Its assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico. The firm generates revenue from the sale of oil and natural gas. Geographically, the company operates in the United States of America.