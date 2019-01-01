QQQ
Capital & Counties Properties PLC (Capco) is a property management company that operates a portfolio of real estate assets. The company's assets are concentrated around Covent Garden in central London. Rental income is gained from tenants that include retailers, restaurants, and residential spaces. Covent Garden constitutes the majority of Capco's portfolio, but the firm has continuously engaged in land assembly and land enablement in other districts. Properties like the Lillies Square development are constructed through joint ventures and primarily include homes for private or affordable markets.

Capital & Counties Props Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital & Counties Props (CCPPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital & Counties Props (OTCGM: CCPPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Capital & Counties Props's (CCPPF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Capital & Counties Props (CCPPF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital & Counties Props (CCPPF)?

A

The stock price for Capital & Counties Props (OTCGM: CCPPF) is $2.1953 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 16:40:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Capital & Counties Props (CCPPF) pay a dividend?

A

Q

When is Capital & Counties Props (OTCGM:CCPPF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Capital & Counties Props (CCPPF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Capital & Counties Props (CCPPF) operate in?

A

Capital & Counties Props is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.