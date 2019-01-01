Carclo PLC is a technology led plastics group which is engaged in three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace and Central. The technical Plastics segment is engaged medical and electronics products. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries. Geographically, it operates in the region of UK, North America China, and India. The company earns three-fifth of revenue from medical products and the balance of the revenue is generated from the automotive industry. It also acts as a supplier of control cables in Europe.