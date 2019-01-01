QQQ
Carclo PLC is a technology led plastics group which is engaged in three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace and Central. The technical Plastics segment is engaged medical and electronics products. The Aerospace segment supplies systems to the manufacturing and aerospace industries. Geographically, it operates in the region of UK, North America China, and India. The company earns three-fifth of revenue from medical products and the balance of the revenue is generated from the automotive industry. It also acts as a supplier of control cables in Europe.

Carclo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carclo (CCEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carclo (OTCPK: CCEGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carclo's (CCEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carclo.

Q

What is the target price for Carclo (CCEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carclo

Q

Current Stock Price for Carclo (CCEGF)?

A

The stock price for Carclo (OTCPK: CCEGF) is $0.5 last updated Mon Oct 11 2021 15:04:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carclo (CCEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carclo.

Q

When is Carclo (OTCPK:CCEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Carclo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carclo (CCEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carclo.

Q

What sector and industry does Carclo (CCEGF) operate in?

A

Carclo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.