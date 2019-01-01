QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
CNB Financial Services Inc operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank, Inc which is a full-service commercial bank conducting general banking and trust activities through various full-service offices and automated teller machines located in Morgan and Berkeley Counties, West Virginia and Washington County, Maryland among others. The sources of revenue for the Bank are interest income from loans and investments and non-interest income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CNB Finl Servs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNB Finl Servs (CBFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNB Finl Servs (OTCPK: CBFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNB Finl Servs's (CBFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNB Finl Servs.

Q

What is the target price for CNB Finl Servs (CBFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNB Finl Servs

Q

Current Stock Price for CNB Finl Servs (CBFC)?

A

The stock price for CNB Finl Servs (OTCPK: CBFC) is $56.8 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 20:25:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNB Finl Servs (CBFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2015.

Q

When is CNB Finl Servs (OTCPK:CBFC) reporting earnings?

A

CNB Finl Servs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNB Finl Servs (CBFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNB Finl Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does CNB Finl Servs (CBFC) operate in?

A

CNB Finl Servs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.