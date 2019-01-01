QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Blubuzzard Inc is a financial technology company offering a digital asset known as Nugget. A nugget is a digitized ounce of silver. Customers can buy and sell these on the platform provided by the company.

Blubuzzard Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blubuzzard (BZRD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blubuzzard (OTCPK: BZRD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blubuzzard's (BZRD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blubuzzard.

Q

What is the target price for Blubuzzard (BZRD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blubuzzard

Q

Current Stock Price for Blubuzzard (BZRD)?

A

The stock price for Blubuzzard (OTCPK: BZRD) is $0.0101 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:06:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blubuzzard (BZRD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blubuzzard.

Q

When is Blubuzzard (OTCPK:BZRD) reporting earnings?

A

Blubuzzard does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blubuzzard (BZRD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blubuzzard.

Q

What sector and industry does Blubuzzard (BZRD) operate in?

A

Blubuzzard is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.