|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ: BYNOU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for byNordic Acquisition.
There is no analysis for byNordic Acquisition
The stock price for byNordic Acquisition (NASDAQ: BYNOU) is $9.96 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:08:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for byNordic Acquisition.
byNordic Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for byNordic Acquisition.
byNordic Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.