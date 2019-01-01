|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boyle Bancorp (OTCPK: BYLB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Boyle Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Boyle Bancorp
The stock price for Boyle Bancorp (OTCPK: BYLB) is $88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:05:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.
Boyle Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Boyle Bancorp.
Boyle Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.