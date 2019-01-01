QQQ
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It manufactures various pharmaceutical products including oral contraceptives, hormones, steroids, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, cardiac, musculoskeletal, respiratory, vitamin & mineral supplements, women's health products, and others. The products of the company are sold in domestic and international markets. Key revenue accrues from local sales.

