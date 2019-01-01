QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Blue Water Petroleum Corp is engaged in recycling pyrolysis services. The company focused on creating value with pyrolysis treatment techniques that converts waste hydrocarbon materials, petroleum sludge into saleable products, oil and upgrading low quality crude oil by increasing API gravity while reducing contamination.

Blue Water Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy Blue Water Petroleum (BWPC) stock?

You can purchase shares of Blue Water Petroleum (OTCPK: BWPC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Blue Water Petroleum's (BWPC) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Blue Water Petroleum.

What is the target price for Blue Water Petroleum (BWPC) stock?

There is no analysis for Blue Water Petroleum

Current Stock Price for Blue Water Petroleum (BWPC)?

The stock price for Blue Water Petroleum (OTCPK: BWPC) is $0.151 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:15:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Blue Water Petroleum (BWPC) pay a dividend?

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Water Petroleum.

When is Blue Water Petroleum (OTCPK:BWPC) reporting earnings?

Blue Water Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Blue Water Petroleum (BWPC) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Blue Water Petroleum.

What sector and industry does Blue Water Petroleum (BWPC) operate in?

Blue Water Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.