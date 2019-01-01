Wowjoint Holdings Ltd provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in large-scale projects. The company operates under the manufacture and marketing of non-standard heavy lifting and carrying equipment in China. The equipment and machinery are used in various engineering fields, such as bridge, road and railway construction, as well as in areas of heavy capacity lifting and transporting of concrete beams, boats, and shipping containers. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of China.