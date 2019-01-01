QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Wowjoint Holdings Ltd provides infrastructure solutions for customized heavy duty lifting and carrying machinery used in large-scale projects. The company operates under the manufacture and marketing of non-standard heavy lifting and carrying equipment in China. The equipment and machinery are used in various engineering fields, such as bridge, road and railway construction, as well as in areas of heavy capacity lifting and transporting of concrete beams, boats, and shipping containers. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the region of China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wowjoint Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Wowjoint Holdings (BWOWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wowjoint Holdings (OTCEM: BWOWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wowjoint Holdings's (BWOWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wowjoint Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Wowjoint Holdings (BWOWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wowjoint Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Wowjoint Holdings (BWOWF)?

A

The stock price for Wowjoint Holdings (OTCEM: BWOWF) is $0.000025 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 16:12:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wowjoint Holdings (BWOWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wowjoint Holdings.

Q

When is Wowjoint Holdings (OTCEM:BWOWF) reporting earnings?

A

Wowjoint Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wowjoint Holdings (BWOWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wowjoint Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Wowjoint Holdings (BWOWF) operate in?

A

Wowjoint Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.