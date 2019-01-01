QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
258M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
BW Energy Ltd is an oil and gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. The company has hydrocarbon licenses in Gabon, Brazil and Namibia. It generates all of the revenue from the sale of sale of crude oil.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BW Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BW Energy (BWEFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BW Energy (OTCPK: BWEFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BW Energy's (BWEFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BW Energy.

Q

What is the target price for BW Energy (BWEFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BW Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for BW Energy (BWEFF)?

A

The stock price for BW Energy (OTCPK: BWEFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BW Energy (BWEFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BW Energy.

Q

When is BW Energy (OTCPK:BWEFF) reporting earnings?

A

BW Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BW Energy (BWEFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BW Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does BW Energy (BWEFF) operate in?

A

BW Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.