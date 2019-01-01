QQQ
Bureau Veritas is involved in the testing, inspection, and certification, or TIC, industry. The company's primary activities involve testing products or materials, inspecting sites/equipment, and certifying products and systems to maintain global standards. BV is one of only a handful of companies in the TIC sector that operate globally across numerous industries, including marine, industry, commodities, construction, and consumer products. BV listed in 2007, prior to which it was privately owned by the Wendel Group, who retain a significant holding.

Bureau Veritas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bureau Veritas (BVVBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCPK: BVVBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bureau Veritas's (BVVBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bureau Veritas.

Q

What is the target price for Bureau Veritas (BVVBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bureau Veritas

Q

Current Stock Price for Bureau Veritas (BVVBY)?

A

The stock price for Bureau Veritas (OTCPK: BVVBY) is $54.34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:52:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bureau Veritas (BVVBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bureau Veritas.

Q

When is Bureau Veritas (OTCPK:BVVBY) reporting earnings?

A

Bureau Veritas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bureau Veritas (BVVBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bureau Veritas.

Q

What sector and industry does Bureau Veritas (BVVBY) operate in?

A

Bureau Veritas is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.