Bureau Veritas is involved in the testing, inspection, and certification, or TIC, industry. The company's primary activities involve testing products or materials, inspecting sites/equipment, and certifying products and systems to maintain global standards. BV is one of only a handful of companies in the TIC sector that operate globally across numerous industries, including marine, industry, commodities, construction, and consumer products. BV listed in 2007, prior to which it was privately owned by the Wendel Group, who retain a significant holding.