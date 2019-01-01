QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Beaver Coal Ltd owns surface and mineral properties located in Raleigh County, West Virginia. The property is serviced by all public utilities and is primed for commercial, industrial and residential development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beaver Coal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beaver Coal (BVERS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beaver Coal (OTC: BVERS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beaver Coal's (BVERS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beaver Coal.

Q

What is the target price for Beaver Coal (BVERS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beaver Coal

Q

Current Stock Price for Beaver Coal (BVERS)?

A

The stock price for Beaver Coal (OTC: BVERS) is $2600 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:38:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beaver Coal (BVERS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 20, 2018.

Q

When is Beaver Coal (OTC:BVERS) reporting earnings?

A

Beaver Coal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beaver Coal (BVERS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beaver Coal.

Q

What sector and industry does Beaver Coal (BVERS) operate in?

A

Beaver Coal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.