Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
Burnham Holdings Inc provides thermal and interior comfort solutions used in a range of residential, commercial and industrial applications to the heating, ventilating and air conditioning industry. Its subsidiaries design, manufacture and sale of boilers and related heating ventilating and air conditioning products and accessories. The firm sells and markets its products under brand names such as Alpine, K2, Phantom and Raptor, and others. Its products include boilers, boiler room accessories, advanced control systems, furnaces, radiators and air conditioning systems etc. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from sales in the United States.

Burnham Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burnham Hldgs (BURCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burnham Hldgs (OTCPK: BURCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Burnham Hldgs's (BURCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Burnham Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Burnham Hldgs (BURCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Burnham Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Burnham Hldgs (BURCP)?

A

The stock price for Burnham Hldgs (OTCPK: BURCP) is $53.25 last updated Fri Aug 20 2021 14:37:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burnham Hldgs (BURCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 16, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2015.

Q

When is Burnham Hldgs (OTCPK:BURCP) reporting earnings?

A

Burnham Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Burnham Hldgs (BURCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burnham Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Burnham Hldgs (BURCP) operate in?

A

Burnham Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.