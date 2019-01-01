Burnham Holdings Inc provides thermal and interior comfort solutions used in a range of residential, commercial and industrial applications to the heating, ventilating and air conditioning industry. Its subsidiaries design, manufacture and sale of boilers and related heating ventilating and air conditioning products and accessories. The firm sells and markets its products under brand names such as Alpine, K2, Phantom and Raptor, and others. Its products include boilers, boiler room accessories, advanced control systems, furnaces, radiators and air conditioning systems etc. The firm derives the majority of its revenues from sales in the United States.