QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
642.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BWP Trust is an Australian REIT focused on owing warehouse/bulky goods retailing properties with relatively large sites and high visibility and access to arterial roads. The portfolio of properties it owns are diversified across most Australian states and are on long-term leases to Australia's dominant home improvement chain: Bunnings Group. Bunnings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers. Wesfarmers is a wide-moat, top 10 ASX-listed company by market capitalisation. BWP Trust is also externally managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers and Wesfarmers also owns 24.8% of the units in the trust.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BWP Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BWP Trust (BUNNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BWP Trust (OTC: BUNNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BWP Trust's (BUNNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BWP Trust.

Q

What is the target price for BWP Trust (BUNNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BWP Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for BWP Trust (BUNNF)?

A

The stock price for BWP Trust (OTC: BUNNF) is $3.1 last updated Fri Oct 22 2021 13:52:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BWP Trust (BUNNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BWP Trust.

Q

When is BWP Trust (OTC:BUNNF) reporting earnings?

A

BWP Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BWP Trust (BUNNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BWP Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does BWP Trust (BUNNF) operate in?

A

BWP Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.