BWP Trust is an Australian REIT focused on owing warehouse/bulky goods retailing properties with relatively large sites and high visibility and access to arterial roads. The portfolio of properties it owns are diversified across most Australian states and are on long-term leases to Australia's dominant home improvement chain: Bunnings Group. Bunnings is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers. Wesfarmers is a wide-moat, top 10 ASX-listed company by market capitalisation. BWP Trust is also externally managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of Wesfarmers and Wesfarmers also owns 24.8% of the units in the trust.