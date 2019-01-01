QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
79.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Biotest AG is a supplier of biological medicines. The company produces its products from human blood plasma or manufactured by using biotechnology methods. It is engaged in the area of hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine. The operating business segments are Therapy, Plasma and Services, and Other segments. It generates maximum revenue from the Therapy segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Central Europe and also has a presence in other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biotest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biotest (BTTAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biotest (OTCPK: BTTAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biotest's (BTTAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biotest.

Q

What is the target price for Biotest (BTTAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biotest

Q

Current Stock Price for Biotest (BTTAY)?

A

The stock price for Biotest (OTCPK: BTTAY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biotest (BTTAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biotest.

Q

When is Biotest (OTCPK:BTTAY) reporting earnings?

A

Biotest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biotest (BTTAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biotest.

Q

What sector and industry does Biotest (BTTAY) operate in?

A

Biotest is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.