Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/448.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
14.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Battery Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral properties in East Africa. The company primarily explores graphite deposits. It has interests in the Montepuez Graphite and Balama Central Graphite projects located in Mozambique.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Battery Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Battery Minerals (BTRYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Battery Minerals (OTCPK: BTRYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Battery Minerals's (BTRYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Battery Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Battery Minerals (BTRYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Battery Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Battery Minerals (BTRYF)?

A

The stock price for Battery Minerals (OTCPK: BTRYF) is $0.0062 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:32:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Battery Minerals (BTRYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Battery Minerals.

Q

When is Battery Minerals (OTCPK:BTRYF) reporting earnings?

A

Battery Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Battery Minerals (BTRYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Battery Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Battery Minerals (BTRYF) operate in?

A

Battery Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.