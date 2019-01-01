|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Gtfn Hldgs (OTCPK: BTOW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Gtfn Hldgs.
There is no analysis for Gtfn Hldgs
The stock price for Gtfn Hldgs (OTCPK: BTOW) is $3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:06:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Gtfn Hldgs.
Gtfn Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Gtfn Hldgs.
Gtfn Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.