Boustead Singapore Ltd is an investment holding company that engages in infrastructure-related engineering services and geo-spatial solutions. It operates in four segments. The Energy Engineering segment relates to the design, engineering, and supply of systems to the oil and gas, petrochemical, and solid waste energy recovery sectors. The real estate segment relates to the provision of design-and-build expertise for industrial facilities, along with design-and-building-and-lease arrangements for industrial facilities. The geo-spatial segment specializes in Esri geographic information systems and location intelligence solutions and the Healthcare segment. Its geographical segments include Singapore, Asia Pacific, Australia, North and South America, Europe, and the Middle East.