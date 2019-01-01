Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other. A majority of its revenue is derived from the distribution of fluids in the United States of America.