Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.32
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other. A majority of its revenue is derived from the distribution of fluids in the United States of America.

Bri-Chem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bri-Chem (BRYFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bri-Chem (OTCPK: BRYFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bri-Chem's (BRYFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bri-Chem.

Q

What is the target price for Bri-Chem (BRYFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bri-Chem

Q

Current Stock Price for Bri-Chem (BRYFF)?

A

The stock price for Bri-Chem (OTCPK: BRYFF) is $0.2953 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:01:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bri-Chem (BRYFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bri-Chem.

Q

When is Bri-Chem (OTCPK:BRYFF) reporting earnings?

A

Bri-Chem does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bri-Chem (BRYFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bri-Chem.

Q

What sector and industry does Bri-Chem (BRYFF) operate in?

A

Bri-Chem is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.