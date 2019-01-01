QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Barrister Global Services Network Inc provides multi-vendor IT services to resolve client/server hardware issues. It has customers in commercial and consumer markets through direct and indirect channels. The company provides IT life-cycle services, Helpdesk support services, Enterprise mobility, Staff augmentation, Cloud solutions, Back office processing, and software development.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Barrister Global Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barrister Global Services (BRTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barrister Global Services (OTCEM: BRTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barrister Global Services's (BRTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barrister Global Services.

Q

What is the target price for Barrister Global Services (BRTR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barrister Global Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Barrister Global Services (BRTR)?

A

The stock price for Barrister Global Services (OTCEM: BRTR) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barrister Global Services (BRTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barrister Global Services.

Q

When is Barrister Global Services (OTCEM:BRTR) reporting earnings?

A

Barrister Global Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barrister Global Services (BRTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barrister Global Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Barrister Global Services (BRTR) operate in?

A

Barrister Global Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.