Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Brother Industries Ltd is engaged in the manufacture and sale of office equipment and supplies. The company offers products such as printing equipment, home sewing machines, industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and online karaoke/content-delivery systems. The group consists of five segments, Printing and Solutions; Personal and Home; Machinery and Solution; Network and Contents; and Industrial Part.

Brother Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Brother Industries (BRTHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Brother Industries (OTCPK: BRTHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Brother Industries's (BRTHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Brother Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Brother Industries (BRTHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Brother Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Brother Industries (BRTHY)?

A

The stock price for Brother Industries (OTCPK: BRTHY) is $36.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Brother Industries (BRTHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 3, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Brother Industries (OTCPK:BRTHY) reporting earnings?

A

Brother Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Brother Industries (BRTHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Brother Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Brother Industries (BRTHY) operate in?

A

Brother Industries is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.