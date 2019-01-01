Broadside Enterprises Inc is a development stage company. Its operations are structured along with four divisions, Media, Branded goods, Real estate, and Blockchain technology. Its Media division is focused on the development, financing, acquisition, and distribution of media assets. The Real estate division seeks to finance, acquire and develop long-term assets for the company in both residential and commercial real estate as well as natural resources with a focus on Africa and the Middle East. The Blockchain technologies division intends to establish a crypto-mining operation and develop token and blockchain applications.