Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 2
Mkt Cap
0.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Born Inc is a supplier of direct fired process heaters and associated process plant and equipment to the petro-chemical industry. It offers comprehensive engineering, procurement, inspection, installation and commissioning services, together with full after sales support. Born's export markets include Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Asia, Australia, Europe, Canada, Mexico and other countries.

Born Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Born (BRRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Born (OTCEM: BRRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Born's (BRRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Born.

Q

What is the target price for Born (BRRN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Born

Q

Current Stock Price for Born (BRRN)?

A

The stock price for Born (OTCEM: BRRN) is $0.0003 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 18:49:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Born (BRRN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Born.

Q

When is Born (OTCEM:BRRN) reporting earnings?

A

Born does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Born (BRRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Born.

Q

What sector and industry does Born (BRRN) operate in?

A

Born is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.