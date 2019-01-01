QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 7:55AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Employing over 12,000 people, Barry Callebaut is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cocoa and ingredient chocolate. Its customers include food and beverage manufacturers and professional users of chocolate including artisans, chocolatiers, pastry chefs and bakers. Though it doesn't own any cocoa plantations, Barry Callebaut is fully vertically integrated from raw material (cocoa bean) sourcing to chocolate production. The company produces about 40% of the world's industrial chocolate (open market), while its ingredients find their way into a fourth of the world's chocolate and cocoa products. The company's Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating score is the lowest in its subcategory (top ranked among peers), a reflection of Barry Callebaut's sustainability initiatives.

Barry Callebaut Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barry Callebaut (BRRLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCPK: BRRLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barry Callebaut's (BRRLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barry Callebaut.

Q

What is the target price for Barry Callebaut (BRRLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barry Callebaut

Q

Current Stock Price for Barry Callebaut (BRRLY)?

A

The stock price for Barry Callebaut (OTCPK: BRRLY) is $19.35 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:21:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barry Callebaut (BRRLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barry Callebaut.

Q

When is Barry Callebaut (OTCPK:BRRLY) reporting earnings?

A

Barry Callebaut does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barry Callebaut (BRRLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barry Callebaut.

Q

What sector and industry does Barry Callebaut (BRRLY) operate in?

A

Barry Callebaut is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.