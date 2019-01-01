QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Blue Ridge Real Estate Co is a company that is engaged in real estate development and its operations. It functions under various segments such as Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Resort Operations, which consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake. Its landholdings are suited for various uses from resort residential to commercial or industrial development.

Blue Ridge Real Est Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Ridge Real Est (BRRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Ridge Real Est (OTCPK: BRRE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Ridge Real Est's (BRRE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Ridge Real Est.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Ridge Real Est (BRRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Ridge Real Est

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Ridge Real Est (BRRE)?

A

The stock price for Blue Ridge Real Est (OTCPK: BRRE) is $9.75 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Ridge Real Est (BRRE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Ridge Real Est.

Q

When is Blue Ridge Real Est (OTCPK:BRRE) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Ridge Real Est does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Ridge Real Est (BRRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Ridge Real Est.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Ridge Real Est (BRRE) operate in?

A

Blue Ridge Real Est is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.