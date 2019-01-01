Buru Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in the Canning Basin in the northwest of Western Australia. The group is divided into two reportable segments: Oil Production segment which includes development and production of the Ungani Oilfield. Exploration segment, the exploration program is focused on prospects along the Ungani oil trend, the Yulleroo area where gas resources have been identified in the Laurel Formation, the Lennard Shelf area including the shut-in Blina and Sundown Oilfields.