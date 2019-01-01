QQQ
Buru Energy Ltd is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production in the Canning Basin in the northwest of Western Australia. The group is divided into two reportable segments: Oil Production segment which includes development and production of the Ungani Oilfield. Exploration segment, the exploration program is focused on prospects along the Ungani oil trend, the Yulleroo area where gas resources have been identified in the Laurel Formation, the Lennard Shelf area including the shut-in Blina and Sundown Oilfields.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Buru Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buru Energy (BRNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buru Energy (OTCPK: BRNGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Buru Energy's (BRNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buru Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Buru Energy (BRNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buru Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Buru Energy (BRNGF)?

A

The stock price for Buru Energy (OTCPK: BRNGF) is $0.1837 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:55:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buru Energy (BRNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Buru Energy.

Q

When is Buru Energy (OTCPK:BRNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Buru Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buru Energy (BRNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buru Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Buru Energy (BRNGF) operate in?

A

Buru Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.