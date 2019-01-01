QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/27.5K
Div / Yield
0.08/2.64%
52 Wk
3.09 - 4.42
Mkt Cap
271.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.12
EPS
8.01
Shares
87.6M
Outstanding
Broadleaf Co Ltd provides software and information technology solutions and services that support the field services of the players in the automotive aftermarket and various other business sectors and industries.

Broadleaf Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Broadleaf (BRDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Broadleaf (OTCPK: BRDLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Broadleaf's (BRDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Broadleaf.

Q

What is the target price for Broadleaf (BRDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Broadleaf

Q

Current Stock Price for Broadleaf (BRDLF)?

A

The stock price for Broadleaf (OTCPK: BRDLF) is $3.1 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:22:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Broadleaf (BRDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Broadleaf.

Q

When is Broadleaf (OTCPK:BRDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Broadleaf does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Broadleaf (BRDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Broadleaf.

Q

What sector and industry does Broadleaf (BRDLF) operate in?

A

Broadleaf is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.