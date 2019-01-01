QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.8/6.34%
52 Wk
10.43 - 13.51
Mkt Cap
271.4M
Payout Ratio
49.43
Open
-
P/E
9.25
EPS
0.59
Shares
21.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended trust. It is engaged in the operation and franchising of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The Trust distributes all available cash from operations to the Trust unitholders to the maximum extent possible. The company receives revenue in the form of royalty income.

Boston Pizza Royalties Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boston Pizza Royalties (BPZZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boston Pizza Royalties (OTC: BPZZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boston Pizza Royalties's (BPZZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boston Pizza Royalties.

Q

What is the target price for Boston Pizza Royalties (BPZZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boston Pizza Royalties

Q

Current Stock Price for Boston Pizza Royalties (BPZZF)?

A

The stock price for Boston Pizza Royalties (OTC: BPZZF) is $12.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:21:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boston Pizza Royalties (BPZZF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 19, 2006.

Q

When is Boston Pizza Royalties (OTC:BPZZF) reporting earnings?

A

Boston Pizza Royalties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boston Pizza Royalties (BPZZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boston Pizza Royalties.

Q

What sector and industry does Boston Pizza Royalties (BPZZF) operate in?

A

Boston Pizza Royalties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.