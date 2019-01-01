PT Barito Pacific Tbk through its subsidiaries engaged in Forestry, Plantation, Mining, Property, Trading, Renewable Energy, and Transportation business. The company's segment includes Petrochemical, Building and hotel management, Energy and resources, and others. It produces and markets feedstocks (ethylene, propylene, pygas, and mixed C4), for the downstream plastics industry, and plantation commodities (palm oil, and their derivatives). The company derives the majority of its revenue from the Petrochemical segment.