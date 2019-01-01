Bpost SA de Droit Public is a postal services and logistics solutions provider in Belgium. The company has three business units: mail and retail solutions, which focuses on mail in Belgium, parcels and logistics Europe and Asia, and parcels and logistics North America. The largest segment by operating income, mail and retail solutions, offers services to both commercial and residential customers. Other business units specialize in worldwide mail and parcel solutions, including fulfilment, handling, and delivery. Bpost's product lines include transactional mail, advertising mail, press, domestic, parcels, international parcels, special logistics, value-added services, international mail, and banking and financial products.