Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.67 - 8.67
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
200M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bpost SA de Droit Public is a postal services and logistics solutions provider in Belgium. The company has three business units: mail and retail solutions, which focuses on mail in Belgium, parcels and logistics Europe and Asia, and parcels and logistics North America. The largest segment by operating income, mail and retail solutions, offers services to both commercial and residential customers. Other business units specialize in worldwide mail and parcel solutions, including fulfilment, handling, and delivery. Bpost's product lines include transactional mail, advertising mail, press, domestic, parcels, international parcels, special logistics, value-added services, international mail, and banking and financial products.

Analyst Ratings

Bpost Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bpost (BPOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bpost (OTCGM: BPOSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bpost's (BPOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bpost.

Q

What is the target price for Bpost (BPOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bpost

Q

Current Stock Price for Bpost (BPOSF)?

A

The stock price for Bpost (OTCGM: BPOSF) is $8.6689 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 15:49:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bpost (BPOSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bpost.

Q

When is Bpost (OTCGM:BPOSF) reporting earnings?

A

Bpost does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bpost (BPOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bpost.

Q

What sector and industry does Bpost (BPOSF) operate in?

A

Bpost is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.