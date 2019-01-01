QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
BlackPoll Fleet International Inc is an aviation services and logistics management company. The business activity of the group includes the provision of contract procurement, business development, and management services in fixed wing and rotary passenger and cargo aviation long-term leasing, charter, maintenance, and overhaul. Geographically the activities are carried out through the region of US.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlackPoll Fleet Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackPoll Fleet Intl (BPOL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackPoll Fleet Intl (OTCEM: BPOL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackPoll Fleet Intl's (BPOL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackPoll Fleet Intl.

Q

What is the target price for BlackPoll Fleet Intl (BPOL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackPoll Fleet Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackPoll Fleet Intl (BPOL)?

A

The stock price for BlackPoll Fleet Intl (OTCEM: BPOL) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 15:08:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackPoll Fleet Intl (BPOL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlackPoll Fleet Intl.

Q

When is BlackPoll Fleet Intl (OTCEM:BPOL) reporting earnings?

A

BlackPoll Fleet Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackPoll Fleet Intl (BPOL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackPoll Fleet Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackPoll Fleet Intl (BPOL) operate in?

A

BlackPoll Fleet Intl is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.