Bank of the Philippine Islands is a universal bank offering a range of financial products and solutions for both retail and corporate customers. BPI's services include consumer banking and lending, asset management, insurance, securities brokerage and distribution, foreign exchange, leasing, and corporate and investment banking. The bank has a wide network and operates almost entirely in the Philippines with some exposure to Hong Kong and Europe. The bank's primary shareholder for decades has been the Ayala Corporation, a large Filipino conglomerate that holds about half of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank has also long been associated with the Catholic Church and its charities and endowments. Large corporate customers constitute a majority of the bank's loan portfolio.