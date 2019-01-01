QQQ
Bank of the Philippine Islands is a universal bank offering a range of financial products and solutions for both retail and corporate customers. BPI's services include consumer banking and lending, asset management, insurance, securities brokerage and distribution, foreign exchange, leasing, and corporate and investment banking. The bank has a wide network and operates almost entirely in the Philippines with some exposure to Hong Kong and Europe. The bank's primary shareholder for decades has been the Ayala Corporation, a large Filipino conglomerate that holds about half of the bank's outstanding shares. The bank has also long been associated with the Catholic Church and its charities and endowments. Large corporate customers constitute a majority of the bank's loan portfolio.

Q

How do I buy Bank of the Philippine (BPHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of the Philippine (OTCPK: BPHLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of the Philippine's (BPHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of the Philippine.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of the Philippine (BPHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of the Philippine

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of the Philippine (BPHLF)?

A

The stock price for Bank of the Philippine (OTCPK: BPHLF) is $1.74 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 17:33:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of the Philippine (BPHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of the Philippine.

Q

When is Bank of the Philippine (OTCPK:BPHLF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of the Philippine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of the Philippine (BPHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of the Philippine.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of the Philippine (BPHLF) operate in?

A

Bank of the Philippine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.