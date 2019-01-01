Banco Comercial Portugues SA or Millennium BCP, is a Portuguese bank operating primarily in Portugal, as well as Poland, Mozambique, and Angola. The bank offers a wide range of retail and corporate banking products and services. The bank's distribution network includes traditional branches, as well as online banking, call centers, mobile banking, ATMs, and point of sale systems. In addition to its emphasis on financial technology, BCP's business model has shifted focus to high-net worth individuals, business lending with growth potential, as well as divestiture of noncore assets in its portfolio. The bank's net revenue is mostly net interest income, with notable net commission and net trading income. Most of BCP's earning assets are loans split nearly evenly between retail and corporate.