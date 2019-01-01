Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV or Grupo BMV is a public securities exchange operating in Mexico but with listings from both Mexican and foreign issuers. Its services include trading, listing, custody, clearing, and settlement, as well as counterparty services and data sales. The company's largest sources of revenue include cash equities, derivatives, over-the-counter activity, issuers, custody, and information services. Much of the company's revenue is driven by trading volume. The company's largest costs are personnel and technology-related. As with most exchanges, Grupo BMV heavily relies on technology to deliver its services.