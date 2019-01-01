Bionik Laboratories Corp is a healthcare company focused on improving the quality of life of millions of people with neurological or mobility impairments by combining artificial intelligence and innovative robotics technology to help individuals from hospital to home to regain mobility, enhance autonomy, and regain self-esteem. The company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to make rehabilitation methods and processes smarter and more intuitive to deliver greater recovery for patients with neurological or mobility impairments. Its products The InMotion ARM, and InMotion ARM/HAND are robotic therapies for the upper limbs.