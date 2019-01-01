QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 3.4
Mkt Cap
5.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.18
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Bionik Laboratories Corp is a healthcare company focused on improving the quality of life of millions of people with neurological or mobility impairments by combining artificial intelligence and innovative robotics technology to help individuals from hospital to home to regain mobility, enhance autonomy, and regain self-esteem. The company uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to make rehabilitation methods and processes smarter and more intuitive to deliver greater recovery for patients with neurological or mobility impairments. Its products The InMotion ARM, and InMotion ARM/HAND are robotic therapies for the upper limbs.

Bionik Laboratories Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB: BNKL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bionik Laboratories's (BNKL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bionik Laboratories.

Q

What is the target price for Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bionik Laboratories

Q

Current Stock Price for Bionik Laboratories (BNKL)?

A

The stock price for Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB: BNKL) is $0.9 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:32:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bionik Laboratories.

Q

When is Bionik Laboratories (OTCQB:BNKL) reporting earnings?

A

Bionik Laboratories does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bionik Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) operate in?

A

Bionik Laboratories is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.