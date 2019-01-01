Bonheur ASA is a Norwegian shipping company. It provides services through four segments, namely, Other investments, Renewable Energy, Cruise, and Shipping/Offshore wind. Renewable energy segment is engaged in development, construction and operation of wind farms in Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, France and USA. Shipping / Offshore wind segment is engaged in logistics and services within the offshore wind industry. Cruise owns and operates four cruise ships and provides a diverse range of cruises. Other investments segment has investments within media, properties and various service companies.