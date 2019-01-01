QQQ
Bonheur ASA is a Norwegian shipping company. It provides services through four segments, namely, Other investments, Renewable Energy, Cruise, and Shipping/Offshore wind. Renewable energy segment is engaged in development, construction and operation of wind farms in Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, France and USA. Shipping / Offshore wind segment is engaged in logistics and services within the offshore wind industry. Cruise owns and operates four cruise ships and provides a diverse range of cruises. Other investments segment has investments within media, properties and various service companies.

Bonheur Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bonheur (BNHUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bonheur (OTCPK: BNHUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bonheur's (BNHUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bonheur.

Q

What is the target price for Bonheur (BNHUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bonheur

Q

Current Stock Price for Bonheur (BNHUF)?

A

The stock price for Bonheur (OTCPK: BNHUF) is $27.1 last updated Thu Sep 17 2020 19:35:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bonheur (BNHUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bonheur.

Q

When is Bonheur (OTCPK:BNHUF) reporting earnings?

A

Bonheur does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bonheur (BNHUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bonheur.

Q

What sector and industry does Bonheur (BNHUF) operate in?

A

Bonheur is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.