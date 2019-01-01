QQQ
BeMetals Corp is a base and precious metals exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition of quality exploration, development and production stage base metals projects. Some of its projects are the South Mountain project and Pangeni Project.

BeMetals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BeMetals (BMTLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BeMetals (OTCQB: BMTLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BeMetals's (BMTLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BeMetals.

Q

What is the target price for BeMetals (BMTLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BeMetals

Q

Current Stock Price for BeMetals (BMTLF)?

A

The stock price for BeMetals (OTCQB: BMTLF) is $0.1995 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:23:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BeMetals (BMTLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BeMetals.

Q

When is BeMetals (OTCQB:BMTLF) reporting earnings?

A

BeMetals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BeMetals (BMTLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BeMetals.

Q

What sector and industry does BeMetals (BMTLF) operate in?

A

BeMetals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.