Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS is a Turkey-based company that primarily operates basic food and consumer goods retail stores. The company's product portfolio consists of about 600 items, including the private label products used to develop and improve the portfolio. In addition to its operations in Turkey, the company also expands its footprint in Morocco and Egypt. The company operates in the mobile communications segment under the brand BIMcell, which is a virtual operator providing prepaid mobile services. BIM launched its new retail model, FILE, which provides customers with a broader range of products housed in larger spaces.