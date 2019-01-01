QQQ
Bim Birlesik Magazalar AS is a Turkey-based company that primarily operates basic food and consumer goods retail stores. The company's product portfolio consists of about 600 items, including the private label products used to develop and improve the portfolio. In addition to its operations in Turkey, the company also expands its footprint in Morocco and Egypt. The company operates in the mobile communications segment under the brand BIMcell, which is a virtual operator providing prepaid mobile services. BIM launched its new retail model, FILE, which provides customers with a broader range of products housed in larger spaces.

Bim Birlesik Magazalar Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bim Birlesik Magazalar (BMBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bim Birlesik Magazalar (OTCPK: BMBRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bim Birlesik Magazalar's (BMBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bim Birlesik Magazalar.

Q

What is the target price for Bim Birlesik Magazalar (BMBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bim Birlesik Magazalar

Q

Current Stock Price for Bim Birlesik Magazalar (BMBRF)?

A

The stock price for Bim Birlesik Magazalar (OTCPK: BMBRF) is $9.5735 last updated Tue Aug 04 2020 13:34:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bim Birlesik Magazalar (BMBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bim Birlesik Magazalar.

Q

When is Bim Birlesik Magazalar (OTCPK:BMBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Bim Birlesik Magazalar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bim Birlesik Magazalar (BMBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bim Birlesik Magazalar.

Q

What sector and industry does Bim Birlesik Magazalar (BMBRF) operate in?

A

Bim Birlesik Magazalar is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.