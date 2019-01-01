QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV is an international baking-products manufacturer. The company operates in over 22 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The firm's key product categories are packed bread, sweet baked goods, salty snacks, cookies, solutions (tortillas, pitas, wraps), prepacked foods, confectionery, and others. The key brands are Bimbo, Ideal, Ricolino, Oroweat, Arnold, Thomas, and Sara Lee. Grupo Bimbo has a large direct distribution network that allows the company to distribute products from its own plants (based in Uruguay, Rio de Janeiro, China, Santiago de Chile, and Argentina) to sales centers and warehouses.

Grupo Bimbo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK: BMBOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Bimbo's (BMBOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grupo Bimbo.

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grupo Bimbo

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK: BMBOY) is $13.27 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Bimbo.

Q

When is Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK:BMBOY) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Bimbo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Bimbo.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY) operate in?

A

Grupo Bimbo is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.