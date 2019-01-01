|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK: BMBOY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Grupo Bimbo.
There is no analysis for Grupo Bimbo
The stock price for Grupo Bimbo (OTCPK: BMBOY) is $13.27 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Bimbo.
Grupo Bimbo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Grupo Bimbo.
Grupo Bimbo is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.