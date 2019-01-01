|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Berli Jucker (OTCPK: BLJZY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Berli Jucker.
There is no analysis for Berli Jucker
The stock price for Berli Jucker (OTCPK: BLJZY) is $9.64 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:06:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Berli Jucker.
Berli Jucker does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Berli Jucker.
Berli Jucker is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.