There is no Press for this Ticker
Bloomberry Resorts Corp is a resorts and casinos company that owns and manages various properties. The company has one primary business segment, Integrated Resort Facility, that develops tourist facilities such as casino-entertainment complexes, hotels, and retail chains. The company's casinos possess both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The company owns and operates casinos such as the Solaire Resort & Casino, Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino, and Sky Tower. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in the Philippines.

Bloomberry Resorts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bloomberry Resorts (BLBRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bloomberry Resorts (OTCGM: BLBRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bloomberry Resorts's (BLBRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bloomberry Resorts.

Q

What is the target price for Bloomberry Resorts (BLBRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bloomberry Resorts

Q

Current Stock Price for Bloomberry Resorts (BLBRF)?

A

The stock price for Bloomberry Resorts (OTCGM: BLBRF) is $0.09 last updated Tue Jul 20 2021 17:38:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bloomberry Resorts (BLBRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bloomberry Resorts.

Q

When is Bloomberry Resorts (OTCGM:BLBRF) reporting earnings?

A

Bloomberry Resorts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bloomberry Resorts (BLBRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bloomberry Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Bloomberry Resorts (BLBRF) operate in?

A

Bloomberry Resorts is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.