Bloomberry Resorts Corp is a resorts and casinos company that owns and manages various properties. The company has one primary business segment, Integrated Resort Facility, that develops tourist facilities such as casino-entertainment complexes, hotels, and retail chains. The company's casinos possess both gaming tables and electronic gaming machines. The company owns and operates casinos such as the Solaire Resort & Casino, Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino, and Sky Tower. It generates the vast majority of its revenue in the Philippines.