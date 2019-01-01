QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Bekem Metals Inc is engaged in the exploration of nickel, cobalt and other minerals in Kazakhstan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bekem Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bekem Metals (BKMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bekem Metals (OTCEM: BKMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bekem Metals's (BKMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bekem Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Bekem Metals (BKMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bekem Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Bekem Metals (BKMM)?

A

The stock price for Bekem Metals (OTCEM: BKMM) is $0.0002 last updated Today at 4:36:21 PM.

Q

Does Bekem Metals (BKMM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bekem Metals.

Q

When is Bekem Metals (OTCEM:BKMM) reporting earnings?

A

Bekem Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bekem Metals (BKMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bekem Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Bekem Metals (BKMM) operate in?

A

Bekem Metals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.