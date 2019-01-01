QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
BIQI International Holdings Corp is a Virgin Islands-based investment company. It has two operating segments namely, Hog Farming and Retail. The Hog Farming segment consists of sales of breeder hogs and market hogs. The Retail segment consists of selling specialty pork products through supermarkets and other outlets. Hog Farming segment generates most of the revenue for the firm.

BIQI International Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BIQI International Hldgs (BIQIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BIQI International Hldgs (OTCEM: BIQIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BIQI International Hldgs's (BIQIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BIQI International Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for BIQI International Hldgs (BIQIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BIQI International Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for BIQI International Hldgs (BIQIF)?

A

The stock price for BIQI International Hldgs (OTCEM: BIQIF) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:32:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BIQI International Hldgs (BIQIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BIQI International Hldgs.

Q

When is BIQI International Hldgs (OTCEM:BIQIF) reporting earnings?

A

BIQI International Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BIQI International Hldgs (BIQIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BIQI International Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does BIQI International Hldgs (BIQIF) operate in?

A

BIQI International Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.