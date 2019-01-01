QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.54 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
284.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Biotech Acquisition Co is a blank check company.

Biotech Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biotech Acquisition's (BIOT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biotech Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biotech Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Biotech Acquisition (BIOT)?

A

The stock price for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ: BIOT) is $9.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biotech Acquisition.

Q

When is Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) reporting earnings?

A

Biotech Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biotech Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) operate in?

A

Biotech Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.