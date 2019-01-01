QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
7.7M
Outstanding
Bossard Holding AG is an industrial products distributor. The company's product categories include Catalog; Engineered and Bossard ecosyn. Some of its products include Socket; Hex head screws, Flange bolts; Nuts, Inserts; Slotted screws, Cross recessed screws, Assembled screws; Washers, Securing elements; Extrusion parts; Turned and milled parts; Punched and bent parts; ecosyn-drill; MRX and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in America and Asia.

Bossard Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bossard Holding (BHAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bossard Holding (OTCGM: BHAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bossard Holding's (BHAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bossard Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Bossard Holding (BHAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bossard Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Bossard Holding (BHAGF)?

A

The stock price for Bossard Holding (OTCGM: BHAGF) is $249 last updated Tue Apr 20 2021 18:16:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bossard Holding (BHAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bossard Holding.

Q

When is Bossard Holding (OTCGM:BHAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Bossard Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bossard Holding (BHAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bossard Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Bossard Holding (BHAGF) operate in?

A

Bossard Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.