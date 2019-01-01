Bossard Holding AG is an industrial products distributor. The company's product categories include Catalog; Engineered and Bossard ecosyn. Some of its products include Socket; Hex head screws, Flange bolts; Nuts, Inserts; Slotted screws, Cross recessed screws, Assembled screws; Washers, Securing elements; Extrusion parts; Turned and milled parts; Punched and bent parts; ecosyn-drill; MRX and others. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe and also has a presence in America and Asia.