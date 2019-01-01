QQQ
Benguet Corp is mainly engaged in gold, nickel, and other metallic and nonmetallic mineral production, exploration, research and development and natural resource projects. The company operates through four segments namely Mining, Health services, Logistics, and Others. The Mining segment is engaged in exploration, nickel, and gold mining operations. Its Health services segment is engaged in the business of offering medical and clinical diagnostic examinations and health care services. Logistics segment is engaged in logistics services to the supply-chain requirements of various industries. Its Other segments are engaged in research, development, health services, and water projects. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Mining segment and geographically from the Philippines.

Benguet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Benguet (BGUUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benguet (OTCEM: BGUUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Benguet's (BGUUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benguet.

Q

What is the target price for Benguet (BGUUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Benguet

Q

Current Stock Price for Benguet (BGUUF)?

A

The stock price for Benguet (OTCEM: BGUUF) is $0.09 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 17:10:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benguet (BGUUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benguet.

Q

When is Benguet (OTCEM:BGUUF) reporting earnings?

A

Benguet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benguet (BGUUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benguet.

Q

What sector and industry does Benguet (BGUUF) operate in?

A

Benguet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.