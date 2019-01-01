Benguet Corp is mainly engaged in gold, nickel, and other metallic and nonmetallic mineral production, exploration, research and development and natural resource projects. The company operates through four segments namely Mining, Health services, Logistics, and Others. The Mining segment is engaged in exploration, nickel, and gold mining operations. Its Health services segment is engaged in the business of offering medical and clinical diagnostic examinations and health care services. Logistics segment is engaged in logistics services to the supply-chain requirements of various industries. Its Other segments are engaged in research, development, health services, and water projects. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Mining segment and geographically from the Philippines.