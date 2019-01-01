QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Beneficial Holdings Inc is a holding company with operating service-oriented businesses in the real estate, energy management and financial services sectors. The company is an integrator of technology and solutions for the built environment and seeks to create Value from Market Knowledge.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Beneficial Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beneficial Holdings (BFHJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beneficial Holdings (OTCEM: BFHJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beneficial Holdings's (BFHJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beneficial Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Beneficial Holdings (BFHJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beneficial Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Beneficial Holdings (BFHJ)?

A

The stock price for Beneficial Holdings (OTCEM: BFHJ) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:19:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beneficial Holdings (BFHJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beneficial Holdings.

Q

When is Beneficial Holdings (OTCEM:BFHJ) reporting earnings?

A

Beneficial Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beneficial Holdings (BFHJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beneficial Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Beneficial Holdings (BFHJ) operate in?

A

Beneficial Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.